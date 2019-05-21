Rayo Vallecano, a minnow compared to its cross-city neighbors Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, tumbled from the top-flight of Spanish soccer this season having spent much of it in the relegation zone and now head coach Paco Jémez, who came in for the last 10 matches, has told Efe that the club's return to La Liga depends on radical changes and investment.

Las Palmas-born Jémez, 49, who had spells at Rayo as a player, returned to the club based in the capital city's blue-collar neighborhood of Vallecas in March, three years after leaving the post, with the intention of rescuing a team that was struggling to clamber out of the relegation zone.