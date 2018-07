Filipino senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (R) in action against Argentina's Lucas Matthysse (L) during their WBA welterweight championship fight, dubbed 'Fight of the Champions' in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Filipino senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (L) celebrates after defeating Argentina's Lucas Matthysse during their WBA welterweight championship fight, dubbed 'Fight of the Champions' in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Filipino senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (C) celebrates after defeating Argentina's Lucas Matthysse during their WBA welterweight championship fight, dubbed 'Fight of the Champions' in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao Sunday defeated Argentine Lucas Matthysse in the seventh round, winning the World Boxing Association's welterweight title.

Pacquiao controlled fight from the beginning at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, forcing Matthysse to the canvas in the third, fifth and again in the seventh round.