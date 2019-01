Filipino spectators watch a live broadcast from Las Vegas, USA of the boxing match between Filipino boxer Manny 'Pacman' Pacquiao and American boxer Adrien Broner for the World Boxing Association world welterweight championship title, at a village hall in Marikina city, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino spectators watch a live broadcast from Las Vegas, USA of the boxing match between Filipino boxer Manny 'Pacman' Pacquiao and American boxer Adrien Broner for the World Boxing Association world welterweight championship title, at a village hall in Marikina city, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Welterweight boxer Manny Pacquiao on Sunday retained the World Boxing Association title as he beat Adrien Broner in the fight held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao, from the Philippines, showed a great form and excellent boxing level to prevail over American Broner – who won eight world championships in four weight classes – to defend the title in his first attempt with a unanimous decision victory.