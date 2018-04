Filipino senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (L) and Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (R) pose for photographers during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Filipino senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao (L) and Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (R) pose for photographers during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Former boxing world champion and Filipino senator, Manny Pacquiao, said Friday that his upcoming bout against Argentina's WBA welterweight world champion Lucas Matthysse would not be his last before retirement.

Pacquiao was speaking at a press conference to promote the July 15 title fight in Kuala Lumpur.