Filipino senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (L) and Argentina's Lucas Matthysse (R) pose for a photograph after a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Manny Pacquiao has predicted an entertaining bout against Lucas Matthysse at a press conference on Thursday ahead of their World Boxing Organization welterweight title fight.

Pacquiao told reporters in Kuala Lumpur that he had chosen to fight Matthysse because of his aggressive style and expects a "lot of action" in Sunday's bout.