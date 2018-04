Filipino boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao speaks after an appointment ceremony for Seoul global ambassodors at Seoul City Hall, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

Jeff Horn of Australia (L) and Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (R) in action during their WBO World Welterweight title boxing match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jul. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE HUNT

Manny Pacquiao of the Phillippines reacts against Jeff Horn of Australia (not pictured) during their WBO World Welterweight title boxing match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jul. 02, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE HUNT

Manny Pacquiao is set to face Argentina's World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia in July, the veteran Filipino confirmed on Tuesday.

The winner of nine world titles in eight different categories and with a record of 59-7-2 (32 KO), the 39-year-old Filipino will return to the ring a year after he failed to capture the World Boxing Organization welterweight title against Australia's Jeff Horn.