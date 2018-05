San Diego Padres left fielder Jose Pirela (L) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (R) celebrate during the third MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley in action during the third MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (C) reacts during the third MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at the Monterrey Baseball Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

First baseman Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning as the San Diego Padres defeated Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 Sunday to win Major League Baseball's first regular-season series held in Mexico for almost 20 years.

Hosmer homered off a ball from pitcher Tony Cingrani to score the go-ahead runs for the Padres, who took the series by two games to one.