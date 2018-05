Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres celebrates with teammates during an MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 5, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Bryan Mitchell of San Diego Padres in action during an MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 5, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Travis Jankowski of San Diego Padres in action during an MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 5, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

Eric Hosmer (L) of San Diego Padres celebrates with teammates during an MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Alex Verdugo of Los Angeles Dodgers in action during an MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, May 5, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

The San Diego Padres combined nine hits, including two homers, to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 on Saturday and tied with them in the MLB series ongoing this weekend in Monterrey, northern Mexico.

After a 4-0 defeat in the first of three games, the Padres started the game with an aggressive play and in the first inning Travis Jankowski led off the first with a triple for San Diego, while Eric Hosmer then hit a drive over the wall.