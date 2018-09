Spanish Tennis coach Sergi Bruguera (L) talks with Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during his single match against Benoit Paire of France for the Davis Cup Semi Final between France and Spain at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Benoit Paire of France celebrates his win after his single match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain for the Davis Cup Semi Final between France and Spain at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

France took a 1-0 lead in its Davis Cup semifinal tie against Spain after Benoit Paire won 7-5, 6-1, 6-0 over Pablo Carreño Busta on Friday.

In his Davis Cup debut, the 29-year-old Paire gave defending champion France its first point of the semifinals in a match that lasted one hour and 54 minutes at Pierre Mauroy stadium's indoor hard court in the northern French city of Lille.