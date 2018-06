Palestinian chief of Football Associations Jibril Rajoub, stands next to his picture with Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, during a press conference in the West Bank town of Ramallah, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian chief of Football Associations Jibril Rajoub, speaks and in the background his picture with Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, during a press conference in the West Bank town of Ramallah, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The president of the Palestinian Football Association on Wednesday accused Israel of trying to use superstar Lionel Messi and the Argentinian national soccer team as political tools, following the cancellation of the Argentina-Israeli friendly.

Speaking at a press conference, Jibril Rajoub accused Israel mixing sports with politics, alluding to the fact that the game was to be held in Jerusalem, the eastern half of which is considered occupied by Israel under international law.