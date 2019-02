Independiente Medellin's David Gonzalez (R) vies for the ball against Palestino's Luis Jimenez (L) during a match of the Copa Libertadores between Independiente Medellín and Palestino, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, Feb. 12, 2019. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Independiente Medellín's Leonardo Castro (L) in action against Brayan Véjar (R) of Palestino during the Copa Libertadores second round second leg match in Medellin, Colombia, Feb. 12, 2019. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Palestino players celebrate during the Copa Libertadores second round second leg match in Medellin, Colombia, Feb. 12, 2019. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Chile's Palestino qualified for the third round of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday after beating Colombian side Independiente Medellin on penalties to win the second leg of the second round at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin.

The Chileans dominated the game's early exchanges, and created the best goal scoring opportunities in a tense first half.