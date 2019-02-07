Palestino's Luis Mago (R) vies for the ball with Independiente Medellin's Leonardo Castro (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Palestino and Independiente Medellin at San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago de Chile, Chile, Feb 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Independiente Medellin's German Cano celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Palestino and Independiente Medellin at San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago de Chile, Chile, Feb 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Palestino's Luis Mago (L) vies for the ball with Independiente Medellin's Leonardo Castro (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Palestino and Independiente Medellin at San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago de Chile, Chile, Feb 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Chile's Palestino and Colombia's Independiente Medellin on Wednesday drew 1-1 in the first leg of the second round of the Copa Libertadores.

The second leg will be played next week in Colombia.