Palmeiras' Dudu (R) vies for the ball with Colo Colo's Carlos Carmona (L) during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Palmeiras of Brazil and Colo Colo of Chile at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Palmeiras' Miguel Borja (R) celebrates after scoring during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Palmeiras of Brazil and Colo Colo of Chile at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Palmeiras' Dudu (R) celebrates after scoring during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Palmeiras of Brazil and Colo Colo of Chile at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Palmeiras eased into the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday after beating Colo Colo 2-0 in their quarterfinal second leg at the Allianz Parque stadium on Wednesday.

Midfielder Dudu and forward Miguel Borja contributed a goal each to their team's victory, as the Brazilian side advanced with a 4-0 aggregate victory following their 2-0 first leg win.