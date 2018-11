Palmeiras coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (r) embraces Felipe Melo (l) after the team's 1-0 victory over Vasco da Gama, a win whereby Palmeiras clinched its 10th Brazilian league title on Nov. 25, 2018, in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda

Palmeiras on Sunday proclaimed itself the champion of the Brazilian soccer league in the 37th and next-to-last week of the season by beating Vasco da Gama 1-0 on the road, thus taking the title for the 10th time.

Forward Deyverson scored the winning goal in the 72nd minute, and with the win the squad has racked up 77 points in the rankings, 5 ahead of Flamengo, its closest rival.