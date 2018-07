File photograph showing Palmeiras coach Roger Machado (c) during a Copa Libertadores match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Apr 25, 2018. EPA-EFE File/David Fernandez

Palmeiras on Thursday announced the removal of coach Roger Machado following the Sao Paulo side's 1-0 loss to Fluminense in the 15th match of the Brazilian first division season.

Wesley Carvalho, coach of the club's U-20 squad, will be stepping in as interim coach until the team finds a suitable candidate, Palmeiras said in a press release.