The Palmeiras player Dudu (R) celebrates a goal he scored against Colo Colo on Oct. 3, 2018, in theCopa Libertadores, at the Allianz Parque stadium in the city of Sao Paulo (Brazil). EPA -EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

First-place Palmeiras and the team right below it in the standings, Flamengo, will square off in a much-anticipated Matchday 31 contest here Saturday in the Brazilian league.

With just eight games left in the 2018 edition of the Brasileirao, the outcome of that match at Maracana Stadium in Rio could be crucial to determining this year's champion.