Palmeiras players wave to the crowd after their match against Boca Juniors Oct 31, 2018 at the Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paulo (Brazil). EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Palmeiras will have a second opportunity to clinch its 10th Brazilian-league title when the Sao Paulo club takes on Vasco da Gama on Sunday.

The Verdao can wrap up the championship with a victory on the road on Sunday at Sao Januario Stadium and will even secure the crown with a draw or loss if second-placed Flamengo does not defeat Cruzeiro that same afternoon.