Palmeiras will be looking to tighten its stranglehold on first place in the Brazilian soccer league when it takes on lowly Parana in a late-season clash on Sunday.

After routing Fluminense 3-0 at home on Wednesday to extend their unbeaten streak in the Brasileirao to 19 games, the Verdao (70 points) will travel to the southern city of Londrina to take on a last-placed club that has just 21 points with four games remaining and already is assured of relegation.