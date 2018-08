Dudu (L) of Palmeiras vies for the ball with Santiago Arzamendia (R) of Cerro Porteno during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteno at the Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Dudu (L) of Palmeiras vies for the ball with Jorge Rojas (R) of Cerro Porteno during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteno at the Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Mayke (L) of Palmeiras vies for the ball with Diego Churin (R) of Cerro Porteno during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteno at the Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Brazil's Palmeiras on Thursday qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores despite losing 0-1 to Paraguay's Cerro Porteno in the second leg of their tie in a tense match where three players were sent off.

Palmeiras' veteran midfielder Felipe Melo set the tone of the match after he was shown a straight red card in the fourth minute for a studs up tackle on Porteno's Caceres.