ASUNCIoN (PARAGUAY), Aug. 9, 2018: On Wednesday, Palmeiras, managed by Luiz Felipe Scolari, will host a struggling America Mineiro at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo. ÊPA/EFE/Andrés Cristaldo/FILE

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras will have the first of three opportunities this week to mathematically clinch its 10th Brazilian Championship title, as long as it defeats America Mineiro and Flamengo and Internacional lose or draw in their respective matches.

On Wednesday, Palmeiras, managed by Luiz Felipe Scolari, will host a struggling America Mineiro at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo.