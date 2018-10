Palmeiras players celebrate after scoring a goal against Colo Colo on Sept. 20, 2018, in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinals series at Estadio Monumental in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Elvis Gonzalez

Palmeiras is not taking Colo Colo lightly as it prepares to play the Chilean club this week at Allianz Parque in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinals series.

The Brazilian team, which won the first-leg 2-0, just needs a tie in Wednesday's match in Sao Paulo to advance to the semifinals of South America's premier club tournament.