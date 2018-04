Colombia's Miguel Borja (front) goes up against Australian goalkeeper Daniel Vukovic (bottom) during a friendly match played on March 27, 2018, at Craven Cottage stadium in London, England. EPA-EFE FILE/Daniel Hambury

Colombian forward Miguel Borja, who scored a goal in Palmeiras's 2-0 win over Alianza Lima, said he was ready to "make history" and win the Copa Libertadores with his team

"I'm very happy about everything that's happened, now we have to keep working. I want to make history here, to go come out a champion and I'm working toward that," the 25-year-old Borja told FoxSport Brasil after beating Alianza Lima in Copa Libertadores Group H action on Tuesday.