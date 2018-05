Palmeiras' Willian (L) vies for the ball with Alianza Lima's Mario Velardo (R) during the Copa Libertadores group H match between Alianza Lima and Palmeiras at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium in Lima, Peru, May 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Palmeiras' Hyoran (C) celebrates after scoaring the second goal of his team during the Copa Libertadores group H match between Alianza Lima and Palmeiras at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium in Lima, Peru, May 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Palmeiras' player jubilate Willian's goal during the Copa Libertadores group H match between Alianza Lima and Palmeiras at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium in Lima, Peru, May 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Palmeiras' Hyoran celebrates the second goal of his team during the Copa Libertadores group H match between Alianza Lima and Palmeiras at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium in Lima, Peru, May 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

The Brazilian soccer club Palmeiras on Thursday eliminated the Peruvian Alianza Lima from its way to the round of 16 after beating it 3-1 and cementing its leadership of Group H of Copa Libertadores with 13 points.

Sitting in second place of the group with seven points is the Colombian Atletico Junior, while in third and fourth are the Argentine Boca Juniors and the Alianza, with six and one point respectively.