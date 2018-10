Photograph showing Palmeiras midfielder Bruno Henrique during a press conference ahead of the Copa Libertadores semifinal in Buenos Aires, Argentinta, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

Palmeiras midfielder Bruno Henrique said here Tuesday that his teammates do not consider themselves to be "favorites" for their upcoming Copa Libertadores semifinal against Boca Juniors.

"We really want to win the Libertadores (championship), but we don't feel like favorites," Henrique said in a press conference ahead of Wednesday's first leg in Buenos Aires.