The player Dudu (R) from Palmeiras celebrates a goal against Colo Colo Oct. 3 , 2018, for the Copa Libertadores, at the Allianz Parquestadium in the city of Sao Paulo (Brazil). EPA- EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Palmeiras will try to extend its 14-match unbeaten streak in the Brazilian league when it hosts Ceara in Matchday 30 of 38 action here Sunday afternoon.

That contest will be played three days before the Sao Paulo club squares off in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer competition, against Argentine-league powerhouse Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires.