Mexican runner Brenda Flores, Pan American gold medalist in the 10,000 m, said here Friday that the recent setbacks she endured due to injury had helped her mature, and that she was eager to compete in the Lima 2019 Games.

"I fractured my left tibia just before the Central American and Caribbean Games, and that changed everything. Winning bronze in the 5,000 meters in Barranquilla 2018 in such difficult conditions made me stronger because I managed to handle the anxiety and stress that follows such injuries," the 26-year-old runner told EFE.