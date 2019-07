Amanda Harnett and Marie-Christine Lapointe (not pictured) of Canada celebrate a point against Swan Mendoza and Lolette Rodriguez of Nicaragua during their first Pan American Games Preliminary Round Pool D beach volleyball match in Lima, Peru, on July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR

Marie-Christine Lapointe (L) and Amanda Harnett (R) of Canada celebrate a point against Swan Mendoza and Lolette Rodriguez of Nicaragua during their first Pan American Games Preliminary Round Pool D beach volleyball match in Lima, Peru, on July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Marco Grimalt (L) of Chile in action against Rodolfo Ontiveros (L) of Mexico during their opening Pan American Games Preliminary Round Pool D beach volleyball match in Lima, Peru, on July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR

The Pan American Games kicked off on a cloudy, foggy and chilly Wednesday morning in the Peruvian capital with a pair of beach volleyball matches.

Those contests on the first of 19 days of sporting competition in were played at the Beach Volleyball Stadium in the Lima district of San Miguel.