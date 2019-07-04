A photo provided by the Peruvian president's office that shows Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (center) receiving the Pan American Games torch on July 4, 2019, at the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, located in the southern Andean region of Cusco, Peru . EPA-EFE/Coutesy Presidential Press Office

A photo provided by the Peruvian president's office that shows Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (right) - accompanied by Lima Mayor Jorge Muñoz - receiving the Pan American Games torch on July 4, 2019, at the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, located in the southern Andean region of Cusco, Peru . EPA-EFE/Coutesy Presidential Press Office

The Pan American Games torch began its trek through Peru on Thursday at a ceremony at the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the starting point of a nationwide relay that will take it to the event's host city of Lima.

The torch that had been lit on Tuesday at the Aztec ruins of Teotihuacan outside Mexico City was received by Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra from a "chasqui," the name for messengers in pre-Columbian times who enabled the Inca Empire to consolidate virtually the entire Andean territory under a single government.