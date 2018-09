The Chile President of Panm Sports Neven Ilic speaking at the Panam Sports general assembly Sept. 5 2018, in Lima (Peru). EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The 56th General Assembly of Panam Sports, formerly known as the Pan American Sports Organization, began Wednesday in Lima, Peru, drawing 250 delegates of the national Olympic committees from the 41 member-states participating.

The meeting is being held in the Peruvian capital just 10 months before the city hosts the Pan American Games, Panam Sports' biggest event, the organization's president, Chile's Neven Ilic, said during the opening ceremony.