Panama National Soccer team coach Gary Stempel, in a match against Venezuela Sept.11, 2018 at the Rommel Fernández stadium in Panama City EPA- EFE FILE/Bienvenido Velasco

The interim coach of Panama's national soccer team has set his roster for next month's friendly against the United States.

Gary Stempel told EFE that he would start working with the team on Jan. 7 at a site to be determined.