Panama's starting 11 prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G preliminary round match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, on June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Panama's Eric Davis in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group G preliminary round match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, on June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Panamanians woke up to a cloudy Monday with light rains and an unseasonally cool temperature of 24 C (75 F), but that did not prevent soccer fans from donning red jerseys and showing their support for the national team in its 2018 World Cup debut against Belgium.

Fans who did not travel to Russia waited anxiously to listen to the Panamanian anthem and see the flag waving for the first time at the tournament featuring the world's 32 best national soccer teams.