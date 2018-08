Japanese Seiya Fukuhara in action during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships match between Panama and Japan at the Kenny Serracin Stadium in David, Panama, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Japanese Haruto Uchiyama (L) in action against Erick Barria (R) of Panama during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships match between Panama and Japan at the Kenny Serracin Stadium in David, Panama, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Panamanian players celebrate after defeating Japan during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships match between Panama and Japan at the Kenny Serracin Stadium in David, Panama, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Japan's Kyohei Akiyama in action during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships match between Panama and Japan at the Kenny Serracin Stadium in David, Panama, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Panama on Friday notched its third win in the Super Round of the U-15 Baseball World Cup, organized by the World Baseball and Softball Confederation, with a 7-3 win against Japan at the Kenny Serracin Stadium in David, to virtually seal a place in the final, along with the United States.

The Panamanians, like the American team, have a 3-1 record in the championship with one game to play on Saturday.