The coach of the Panamanian soccer team, the Colombian Hernán Darío "Bolillo" Gómez, speaks on Jun. 1, 2018, at a press conference at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama. EFE / Rogelio Adonican

A photograph courtesy of Copa Airlines, the airline of the Panama soccer team shows on Jun. 1, 2018 the team at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama. EFE / COPA AIRLINES / ONLY EDITORIAL USE / NO SALES

The Panama soccer team traveled to its destination on Friday, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with suitcases full of dreams and those of more than 4 million Panamanians who cheer on the "23 warriors" of this sporting event.

At Tocumen International Airport, just outside of Panama City, the Copa airline and the Panamanian Football Federation (Fepafut) paid an emotional farewell tribute to this group of players who are the living reflection of the humble neighborhoods of the country's capital and the city of Colón.