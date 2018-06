Panama coach Dario Gomez on Saturday said his team could still advance to the knockout stages even if they concede another big defeat in their upcoming match against England, their second of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Panama had a difficult start to their first-ever World Cup appearance, suffering a 3-0 loss to Belgium, which on Saturday secured a place in the last 16 after thrashing Tunisia 5-2 in its second Group G match.