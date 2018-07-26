Panama's Gerald Chin in action during the match between the Mexican and Panama baseball teams played at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Panama's Carlos Mosquerade steals a base during the match between the Mexican and Panama baseball teams played at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo