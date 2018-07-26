Panama defeated Mexico 5-2 of the Central American and Caribbean Games baseball tournament on Wednesday.
Gerald Chin led Panama's victory with three hits from his four attempts, including one run and two RBIs.
Panama's Gerald Chin in action during the match between the Mexican and Panama baseball teams played at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo
Panama's Carlos Mosquerade steals a base during the match between the Mexican and Panama baseball teams played at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo
Mexico's Ricardo Rodriguez (L) catches a ball during the match between the Mexican and Panama baseball teams played at the XXIII Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo
