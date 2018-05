Ricardo Avila (L) Panama vies for the ball with Corry Evans (R) of Northern Ireland during the international friendly soccer match between Panama and Northern Ireland at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, Panama, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARTURO WONG

Panama's Fidel Escobar (L) vies for the ball with Northern Ireland's Josh Magennis (R) during the international friendly soccer match between Panama and Northern Ireland at Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City, Panama, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Arturo Wong

Panama's Armando Cooper (R) vies for the ball with Northern Ireland's Jonathan Evans (L) during the international friendly soccer match between Panama and Northern Ireland at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, Panama, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARTURO WONG

Amid massive support from the public, mostly dressed in red, the Panamanian national football team Tuesday drew 0-0 against Northern Ireland.

In a festive atmosphere at the Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City, the home team played well, giving a glimpse of what can be expected from the Central Americans at the 2018 Russia World Cup.