Panama's Joel Barcenas (R) and Norway's Birger Meling in action during the international soccer friendly match between Norway and Panama at Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/TERJE PEDERSEN

Norway's Joshua King (L) and Panama's Anibal Godly in action during the international soccer friendly match between Norway and Panama at Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/TERJE PEDERSEN

Norway's Alexander Soerloth (R) and Panama's Harold Cummings fight for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Norway and Panama at Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Terje Pedersen

Norway's Joshua King reacts after scoring 1-0 during the international friendly soccer match between Norway and Panama at Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hagan, Fredrik

Panama lost 1-0 to Norway here Wednesday in the Central American side's final friendly before heading to Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

Joshua King gave the hosts the lead in the 4th minute on a play that began with a deep kick from Norwegian goalkeeper Sten Grytebust.