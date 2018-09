Midfielder Jose Luis Rodriguez handles the ball during the Panamanian national soccer team's practice on Sept. 8, 2018, in Panama City, Panama, ahead of the friendly with Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

Defender Roman Torres practices a header as Adalberto Carrasquilla looks on during the Panamanian national soccer team's practice on Sept. 8, 2018, in Panama City, Panama, ahead of the friendly with Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

Panamanian national team coach Gary Stempel (L) works with players during the practice session held on Sept. 8, 2018, in Panama City, Panama, ahead of the friendly with Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

Panamanian national team coach Gary Stempel said he had his roster and strategy set for this week's friendly against Venezuela, the first match for the Central American squad since the World Cup in Russia.

Stempel had his starters for the friendly on the field in Saturday's practice.