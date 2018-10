The Panamanian national team trains for a friendly game against South Korea at Cheonan Stadium in Cheonan, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Panamanian midfielder Miguel Camargo (L) and Panama's interim football coach Gary Stempel (R) answer questions during a news conference prior to a friendly game against South Korea at Cheonan Stadium in Cheonan, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2018.EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Panama's caretaker head coach on Monday said his team would be ready to handle the threat posed by South Korea, who come into their friendly match unbeaten in four games.

Gary Stempel was addressing a press conference ahead of the sides' first ever meeting on Tuesday in Cheonan, south of the capital Seoul.