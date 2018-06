Norway's Alexander Soerloth (R) and Panama's Harold Cummings fight for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Norway and Panama at Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway, 06 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Terje Pedersen NORWAY OUT

Switzerland's forward Fabian Frei (R) fights for the ball against Panama's Alberto Quintero during an international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Panama at the Swissporarena, in Lucerne, Switzerland, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Panama's starting eleven poses for photographers before the international soccer pre-World Cup friendly match between Norway and Panama at Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway, 06 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TERJE PEDERSEN NORWAY OUT

The Panamanian national team on Wednesday lost midfielder Alberto "Negrito" Quintero due to a fracture in his right foot, which he sustained during the pre-World Cup friendly match with Norway, which the team lost 1-0.

The Panamanian Football Federation (FEPAFUT) said in a statement that the midfielder Quintero, 30, "is out of the FIFA World Cup after suffering a fracture in the second metatarsal of his right foot."