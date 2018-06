Dozens of fans wait for Panama's national soccer team near their hotel in Panama City, Panama, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rogelio Adonican

Panama's national soccer team arrived home Saturday after their historic first World Cup, preparing for a day of praises and joy with their faithful fans.

Dozens of fans, as well as the player's family members, were waiting at Tocumen International Airport to greet the team, although the players were taken directly by bus to a hotel.