Soccer fans watch the game of their team against Belgium, in Panama City, Panama, 18 June 2018 EPA-EFE/Rogelio Adonican Osorio

Soccer fans watch the game of their team against Belgium, in Panama City, Panama, 18 June 2018 EPA-EFE/Rogelio Adonican Osorio

Soccer fans watch the game of their team against Belgium, in Panama City, Panama, 18 June 2018 EPA-EFE/Rogelio Adonican Osorio

The bustling capital of Panama halted its activities for more than 90 minutes Monday to watch the debut of its national team in the 2018 World Cup Russia against Belgium, a match that ended with Panama's defeat 0-3.

All dressed in red, the Panamanian fans gathered in different parks across the Central American country, where they could watch the game from start to finish on giant screens.