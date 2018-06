Panama's players Luis Ovalle and Luis Tejeda (L) attend a press conference at the Sport School of Olympics in Saransk, Russia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ ESTEBAN BIBA

Panama's player Luis Ovalle attends a press conference at the Sport School of Olympics in Saransk, Russia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Panama's defender Luis Ovalle on Thursday said that Panama is ready to go through their second 2018 FIFA World Cup clash with England.

CD Olimpia left-back said that Panama showed good performance in its 2018 World Cup debut against Belgium, which ended with Belgium's victory 3-0.