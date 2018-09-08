Panama's Luis "Matador" Tejada (left), who shares the record for most goals scored for Panama's national team with Blas Perez, greets Perez during a ceremony on Sept. 7, 2018, in which a statue was unveiled in Tejada's honor in Panama City. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

Panama's Luis "Matador" Tejada (c), who shares the record for most goals scored for Panama's national team, greets a boy during a ceremony on Sept. 7, 2018, in which a statue in his honor was unveiled in Panama City. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

Panama's Luis "Matador" Tejada (c), who shares the record for most goals scored for Panama's national team, poses next to a statue unveiled in his honor in Panama City on Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

Panama's Luis "Matador" Tejada, a striker for Peruvian first-division club Sport Boys, told EFE he expects to play just two more years even though his family and his supporters in Peru and do not want him to retire.

"Truthfully ... in Peru they don't want me to retire. I still have my legs and my family tells me to continue. My children don't want me to retire, and I keep scoring goals, which is the most important thing. I don't think I'll play until I'm 40. I think two more years and that's it," the 36-year-old former international said.