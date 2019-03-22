The head coach of Panama's national soccer team, Julio Dely Valdes (second from right), gives instructions to his players during a practice in Porto, Portugal. His team will take on powerhouse Brazil in a friendly on March 23, 2019, at Estadio do Dragao in Porto. EPA-EFE/Panama's soccer federation

The head coach of Panama's national soccer team, Julio Dely Valdes (front) oversees a training sesión in Porto, Portugal. His team will take on powerhouse Brazil in a friendly on March 23, 2019, at Estadio do Dragão in Porto. EPA-EFE/Panama's soccer federation

The head coach of Panama's national soccer team, Julio Dely Valdes gives a press conference on March 22, 2019, after a team practice in Porto, Portugal. His squad will take on powerhouse Brazil in a friendly on March 23, 2019, at Estadio do Dragao in Porto. EPA-EFE/Panama's soccer federation

The new head coach of Panama's national soccer team said here ahead of the first match of his second stint with Los Canaleros that his top priority is to restore order and tactical discipline following the departure of several veteran players.

Saturday's friendly against powerhouse Brazil will be the first test for Julio Dely Valdes since he took over in February and will help the squad prepare for this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup tournament, which will be held mainly in the United States and run from June 15 to July 7.