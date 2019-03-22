The new head coach of Panama's national soccer team said here ahead of the first match of his second stint with Los Canaleros that his top priority is to restore order and tactical discipline following the departure of several veteran players.
Saturday's friendly against powerhouse Brazil will be the first test for Julio Dely Valdes since he took over in February and will help the squad prepare for this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup tournament, which will be held mainly in the United States and run from June 15 to July 7.