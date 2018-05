Photo provided by Panamanian President's Office showing President Juan Carlos Varela (l) and national soccer team coach Hernan Dario Gomez (r), from Colombia, at the Presidential Palace in Panama City on May 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Panamanian President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by Panamanian President's Office showing the national soccer team greeting fans at the Presidential Palace in Panama City on May 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Panamanian President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by Panamanian President's Office showing President Juan Carlos Varela (c) and national soccer team players at the Presidential Palace in Panama City on May 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Panamanian President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela on Tuesday presented the flag to the soccer team that will represent the Central American nation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"It's an honor to have you in the house of all the people. There's an atmosphere of happiness throughout the country. You have given the whole country hope," Varela said.