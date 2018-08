Tauro's Marcos Sanchez (L) vies for the ball with Real Espana's Jorge Carlos during a game of the 2018 CONCACAF League between Panama's Tauro and Honduras' Real Espana, at the Olympic Stadium of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, 09 August 2018. EFE-EPA/JOSE VALLE

Tauro's Marcos Sanchez (L) vies for the ball with Real Espana's Jorge Carlos during a game of the 2018 CONCACAF League between Panama's Tauro and Honduras' Real Espana, at the Olympic Stadium of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, 09 August 2018. EFE-EPA/JOSE VALLE

Panama's Tauro has reached the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF League with a 2-1 round-of-16 victory on aggregate over Honduran club Real España.

Tauro, which won last week's first leg 1-0, advanced to the tournament's final eight by securing a 1-1 draw Thursday night at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.