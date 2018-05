Panamanian soccer player Luis Tejada speaks during a press conference at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, Panama, on May 25, 2018. The player for Peruvian club Sport Boys confirmed he would no longer compete for the national team after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO BLANCO

Panamanian striker Luis Tejada confirmed prior to a national-team training session that he would retire from international play after the Canaleros' (Canal Men's) maiden World Cup appearance.

The player for Peruvian club Sport Boys told reporters Friday that he had made the decision because there are a lot of young players waiting in the wings.