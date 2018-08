Photograph provided Aug 15 by the Panama City government showing Mayor Jose Isabel Blandon posing with several sports authorities and athletes in Panama City, Panama, Aug 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Panama City Government

The Central American and Caribbean (ODECABE) flag has been presented in Panama City, kicking off the countdown for the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games, the Panamanian Olympic Committee said.

The presentation of the ODECABE flag on Tuesday stands as a symbol of the city's pledge to host the upcoming games, the committee said in a statement.