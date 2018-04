Trinidad and Tobago's Akeem Roach (right) in action against Panama's Francisco Palacio (center) on April 17, 2018, during a pre-World Cup friendly played at Ato Boldan Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. EPA-EFE/Dexter Philip

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Dillon (top) in action against Panama's Chin Hormechea (down) during a pre-World Cup friendly at Ato Boldon Stadium, in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago, on April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Dexter Philip

Panama's players celebrate their 1-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in a pre-World Cup friendly on April 17, 2018, at Ato Boldan Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. EPA-EFE/Dexter Philip

Panama scored a goal in second-half injury time to defeat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly.

The Panamanians, who last year qualified for their first-ever World Cup, sent a B team to Ato Boldan Stadium in Couva, with key players like attacking midfielder Alberto Quintero and veteran striker Luis Tejada staying back with their club teams in Peru.